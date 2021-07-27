Local nonprofits impacted by migrant surge receive funding

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners allocate thousands of dollars for nonprofit organizations to help them continue their operations.

The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan and will help nonprofit organizations, NGO’s like Holding Institute, Catholic Charities, and Sisters of Mercy.

“On behalf of myself and the court, I do want to say thank you. Because you’re doing a service not everybody understands, not everybody appreciates and not many would do,” Judge Tano Tijerina said.

Tijerina addressed the backlash the organizations continue to receive.

“Kudos to you all, I know you have taken a hit on social media and whatnot. Not understanding what you all are trying to do.”

Tijerina also compared the misunderstandings the public had to the NGOs mission and the county’s proposed facility that is not longer in their hands.

“Just the same way, we take hits pretty much daily. Sometimes (they) not understanding what we were trying to do with the soft sided processing facility. That’s fine. That’s not here nor there. It’s already gone. Off to a private entity it goes. "

The judge also addressed the NGO’s especially Holding Institute’s financial problems.

“When I heard you say the other day Pastor (Mike) Smith that you’re on an operating budget of $200,000, I was in shock. I’m not going to lie to you. To see the numbers that are going in and out, every single day at Holding. For you to have an operation budget of $200,000, you are doing a lot with less. "

Holding Institute’s program director, Joe Barron, thanked commissioners and clarified the organization only receives a certain group of migrants.

“Holding Institute only receives asylum seeking families. Mom and the child, the dad and the child or a family unit. Period. We don’t receive anyone else or anyone coming illegally into our country. We receive asylum seeking families.”

Executive director for the organization, Pastor Mike Smith, thanked commissioners for the pause.

As of Monday, no migrants have been dropped off to the center to give them a breather.

Pastor Smith shared with commissioner’s insight on what a typical day, before the pause, looked for them.

“A typical Monday for us, defines for me waking up early in the morning, taking my youngest daughter to daycare, and making sure I don’t mess with my other boy’s sleep. Then I go to grocery stores, begging for bread. ‘What do you have that is damaged, or you’re not going to sale?’ ‘Can you give it to me, or can I buy it for you for a reduced rate?’ That’s a typical Monday. Then I get to the office, and I spend a few minutes in my car trying to get 10 minutes of sleep in my car because I spend the last night prepping for dinner and I’m worried about what we’re going to do for dinner today. As soon, as I get into the office, I have a list of people. Migrants that need help with travel, or this family finished their quarantine but the family we want them to go to doesn’t want to receive them anymore. I have to find hosts; I have to find travel. Coordinate resources with Catholic Charities, coordinate resources with Sister Rosemary. Making calls all across the country to make sure that when we send people it’s a safe and secure manner.”

Pastor Smith told commissioners they had taken in COVID positive families and provide them 24-hour medical care to keep them out of local hospitals.

Catholic Charities executive director Rebecca Solloa addressed commissioners by saying that aside from helping the refugees, immigrants and migrants or RIM’s.

They are continuing to serve the community with other services they offer.

“We’re here because of the children that arrive with their parents. The children that arrive with no shoes on. Or the pamper that they’ve had on for days. Or for those families that are fleeing.

Sisters of Mercy and Catholic Charities executive director, Sister Rosemary Welsh also addressed the criticism they’ve received for helping migrants.

“We’ve all taken some hit with some comments. Some person had asked me, they were told that the Sister’s of Mercy were communists. Because we were reaching out to different people.”

Sister Rosemary’s comment shocked commissioners and continued to say their duty is to help migrants, refugees and victims of domestic violence.

The criticism and misinformation troubles them.

“I would really love to find out, how many of the migrants coming, had to go to the hospital and are taking up space? I think what we need to do is get the facts out there.”

Sister Rosemary says they’ve received funding, in turn, they help the organizations helping migrants.

Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina Commissioner Precinct 2 emotionally expressed gratitude towards the services the organizations gives to the migrants.

“There are no words, that I can thank you for your humanitarian service that you’re doing for our community. I don’t want to cry.”

John Galo Commissioner Precinct 3 referenced the July 15th meeting held at the city of Laredo main fire station with other stakeholders on the migrant situation.

“For people to criticize you all, all you are doing is making the community better. If you weren’t there, they (RIM’s) would be straight into the street. They may be having to steal something because they have no food.”

Galo says it’s the current administration to blame for what the county is seeing regarding the RIM’s.

He later confirmed, they did receive funding to help the organizations.

The organizations spoke on how much they need to continue their operations.

“On average, we could spend close to $2,000 a week on food. In the past 45 days, I’ve killed 3 ovens because we’re cooking 1,000 meals a day. On non- commercial stuff. It all adds up, medical care. The figures are more than I feel comfortable with, but I’m also willing to work with you. If you want us to submit something, I can do that” Pastor Mike Smith said.

Judge Tano Tijerina proposed a sum to be given to organizations.

“I would say, $100,000, $100,000 and $25,000 if that would work today (Monday)”

The announcement stunned the NGO’s.

The motion was passed.

Galo asked all the NGO’s leaders to keep in touch with commissioners.

