Newly-built home sales fall

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In recently released numbers, a screeching halt came for sales of newly built homes.

Sales dropped in June to the lowest level since the early days of the pandemic.

The market is down more than 6.5% from May and nearly 20% off June of last year.

Multiple factors drove the slowdown including increased construction costs, an uptick in mortgage rates, and rising prices that have squeezed a lot of buyers out of the market.

