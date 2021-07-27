No Border Wall Coalition celebrates end of contracts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The No Border Wall Laredo Coalition celebrated the end of two contracts for the controversial barrier proposed by former president Donald Trump.

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced the termination of two border barrier contracts in the Laredo sector.

The contracts being canceled are for approximately 31 miles of border barrier construction.

Organizers in the group say there is still work to be done in finding what they call solutions to local problems.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.