Advertisement

Operation Lonestar returns to medically service community

By Max Fernandez
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With this latest surge in COVID cases and the city and county labeled as medically underserved, a program offering COVID vaccines and free medical screenings couldn’t have come soon enough.

On Monday, Lonestar Operation set up shop at Lara Academy located on East Travis Street.

There, healthcare providers saw hundreds of people for a variety of illnesses, even giving COVID shots to the unvaccinated.

“We’re here to get the immunizations for back to school,” said Veronica Rodriguez, a mother of three.

“It’s important because we’re providing a lot of medical support here and more than anything, it’s free,” said Corporal Alberto Sanchez. “Our students can get their physicals for free.”

Despite the restrictions in place because of the pandemic, Operation Lonestar is offering free health clinics throughout the week.

“During the time of the pandemic, of course things like dental care are a big concern. It’s a very sensitive issues. Your mouth is open and you are exposing yourself and the medical provider to all sorts of variants. Therefore, stations have been created here, where they are allowing people to stay safe within a bubble.”

The bubble is part of an extension of a disaster preparedness exercises practiced by the state.

“Immunizations are always important to keep the kids from getting sick and like keep them healthy.”

Operation Lonestar has been in place since 1999.

Services will be available until Thursday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Friday until 2 p.m.

It’s on a first come, first serve basis.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear spotted in tree
Border Patrol agents find black bear in tree
Man injured in accident on Cuatro Vientos
Man injured in Sunday morning accident on Cuatro Vientos
City reports 328 active coronavirus cases
Thanks to a donation, the Herrin Fire Department bought a fire extinguisher training system.
Man pleads guilty to meth found in fire extinguisher
Operation Lone Star officially underway
Operation Lone Star offers free medical services

Latest News

operation lone star
No Border Wall Coalition celebrates end of contracts
No Border Wall Coalition celebrates end of contracts
No Border Wall Coalition celebrates end of contracts
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Local health authority to oversee water quality