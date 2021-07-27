Operation Lonestar returns to medically service community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With this latest surge in COVID cases and the city and county labeled as medically underserved, a program offering COVID vaccines and free medical screenings couldn’t have come soon enough.

On Monday, Lonestar Operation set up shop at Lara Academy located on East Travis Street.

There, healthcare providers saw hundreds of people for a variety of illnesses, even giving COVID shots to the unvaccinated.

“We’re here to get the immunizations for back to school,” said Veronica Rodriguez, a mother of three.

“It’s important because we’re providing a lot of medical support here and more than anything, it’s free,” said Corporal Alberto Sanchez. “Our students can get their physicals for free.”

Despite the restrictions in place because of the pandemic, Operation Lonestar is offering free health clinics throughout the week.

“During the time of the pandemic, of course things like dental care are a big concern. It’s a very sensitive issues. Your mouth is open and you are exposing yourself and the medical provider to all sorts of variants. Therefore, stations have been created here, where they are allowing people to stay safe within a bubble.”

The bubble is part of an extension of a disaster preparedness exercises practiced by the state.

“Immunizations are always important to keep the kids from getting sick and like keep them healthy.”

Operation Lonestar has been in place since 1999.

Services will be available until Thursday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Friday until 2 p.m.

It’s on a first come, first serve basis.

