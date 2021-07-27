Advertisement

Students test positive at LBJ High School

Students test positive at LBJ High School
Students test positive at LBJ High School(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the new school year just a few weeks away, one Laredo high school is seeing a COVID outbreak in one of its school clubs.

UISD officials confirmed that five band students at LBJ High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

We are told all practices were immediately cancelled and sanitary protocols were followed.

As an added step, the district says COVID testing is available to those who want one.

“The district does offer rapid binax testing, so those are available to all students and staff at all times,” said Lauren Cavazos. “So those are available for at-will use. We do recommend that the parents do take their students to get tested.”

Since the school district is under a mandate of the state, they cannot require students to use facemasks.

However, they recommend that parents talk to their kids about following safety protocols.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear spotted in tree
Border Patrol agents find black bear in tree
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Man injured in accident on Cuatro Vientos
Man injured in Sunday morning accident on Cuatro Vientos
City reports 328 active coronavirus cases
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people

Latest News

A male in his 30′s was checked at the scene but refused to be sent to the hospital.
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Laredo intersection
Veterans gather to remember Korean war 67 years later
Veterans gather to remember Korean war 67 years later
Mayor Saenz says he is looking for accountability after the latest boil water notice
Water quality advisory role given to health authority
Alejandra Salinas (Age 29) and Daniel Alegria (Age 26) were arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo Police arrest two murder suspects