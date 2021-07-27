Students test positive at LBJ High School

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the new school year just a few weeks away, one Laredo high school is seeing a COVID outbreak in one of its school clubs.

UISD officials confirmed that five band students at LBJ High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

We are told all practices were immediately cancelled and sanitary protocols were followed.

As an added step, the district says COVID testing is available to those who want one.

“The district does offer rapid binax testing, so those are available to all students and staff at all times,” said Lauren Cavazos. “So those are available for at-will use. We do recommend that the parents do take their students to get tested.”

Since the school district is under a mandate of the state, they cannot require students to use facemasks.

However, they recommend that parents talk to their kids about following safety protocols.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.