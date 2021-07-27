Advertisement

Veterans gather to remember Korean war 67 years later

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sixty-seven years later, veterans are gathering to remember the anniversary of the truce of the Korean war.

Organizers share they also are paying tribute to the end of the Afghanistan war and those who lost their lives for our country.

A local hero, Roque Vela Senior, decided to start serving at 17 in 1961. He served during the Vietnam war.

He also received a Purple Heart Award for his service and was honored during the ceremony.

Veterans also spoke on the importance of these type of events.

”Well for one thing, that our Korean war veterans are dismaying everyday, and so like Mr. Sanchez who is very active and is 92 years old, but there are very few of them,” said Adolfo Gonzalez, master of ceremony for event. “There’s statistics that say that by the year 2025, a lot of our World War II Korean wars will no longer be our Vietnam war, veterans is also going and so we want to make sure and recognize those veterans who have given up their service to our country.”

The Korean War Veterans Associations and the Daughters of the American Revolution worked together to make this event happen.

