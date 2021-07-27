Walkin’ On The Sun
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Expect another hot day in paradise.
On Tuesday, we’ll start in the upper 70s and see a high of about 103 degrees by the afternoon.
These 100-degree temperatures are not going anywhere!
Expect nothing but the triple digits all week long!
On Wednesday, we are looking at a high of 102 and then 100 for Thursday.
Things will only get hot as we head into next week.
Expect a high of 105 on Monday.
With temperatures like these, you might as well be walking on the sun.
