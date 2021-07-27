Advertisement

Walkin’ On The Sun

Might as well be walking on the sun
Might as well be walking on the sun(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Expect another hot day in paradise.

On Tuesday, we’ll start in the upper 70s and see a high of about 103 degrees by the afternoon.

These 100-degree temperatures are not going anywhere!

Expect nothing but the triple digits all week long!

On Wednesday, we are looking at a high of 102 and then 100 for Thursday.

Things will only get hot as we head into next week.

Expect a high of 105 on Monday.

With temperatures like these, you might as well be walking on the sun.

