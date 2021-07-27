Water quality advisory role given to health authority

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At Monday night’s city council meeting, Dr. Victor Trevino was given a new role.

As part of his duties as Laredo’s health authority, city council members and management granted Dr. Trevino an advisory role in overseeing the city’s water quality.

He will provide recommendations, which he says will all be based with public health in mind.

His first order of business is to build trust and improve feedback from concerned citizens.

“I am involved in an advisory position and reporting transparency and also trying to see if we can get a better reporting module for the citizens to report any irregularities in the water. So, we can aid in this fashion to see how the reporting can be improved.”

Dr. Trevino went on to say that prevention will be a primary focus of his so that situations don’t get severe.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.