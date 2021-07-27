Advertisement

Zapata Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Zapata are searching for a man wanted for human smuggling and evading arrest.

Zapata County Crime Stoppers need your help locating 38-year-old Santos Daniel Galvan.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call authorities at the number on your screen.

