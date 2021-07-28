Advertisement

2 dead, 7 injured in Texas chemical leak

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are dead and seven others injured following a chemical leak at the Lyondell Basell Industries in La Porte, Texas.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. last night.

In a statement the company says it was an acetic acid leak which is now contained.

One person was airlifted to the hospital and one was transported by ambulance.

At least five people were being treated at the scene and a number of employees are being monitored for possible symptoms.

It’s still unclear what caused the leak, but an investigation is underway.

