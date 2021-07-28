Academy Sports and Boys and Girls Club of Laredo awards $1,000 shopping spree to local family

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the new school year just a few weeks away, a retail sporting goods store is teaming up with Boys and Girls Club of Laredo to help give back to one local family.

Later today ,Academy Sports and Boys and Girls Club will be awarding a $1,000 shopping spree to a well deserving family in need, so they can purchase back to school supplies including shoes, clothes and sports items.

Academy’s donation is one of several across the country to help kids get back to school and back to sports this year.

That event is expected to take place tonight at 6 p.m. at the Academy located on San Bernardo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.