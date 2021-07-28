Advertisement

‘Arthur’ to end in early 2022 after 25 seasons

"Arthur" is the longest-running children's animated series.
"Arthur" is the longest-running children's animated series.(WGBH Educational Foundation)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Arthur,” a beloved children’s show on PBS is coming to an end in early 2022, after its 25th and final season.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed the news during a recent episode of the “Finding DW” podcast.

“Arthur is no longer in production,” Waugh said in the podcast. “We had our wrap party two years ago. I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.”

The show’s executive producer, Carol Greenwald, told NPR in a statement that “Arthur” will still be available on PBS KIDS for years to come.

The animated series is known for teaching kindness and empathy through various life lessons. The first episode aired in 1996 and is the longest-running children’s animated series in history.

“Arthur” is based on the books by Marc Brown and follows the adventures of an 8-year-old aardvark and his family and friends, according to the show’s description in IMDB.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandra Salinas (Age 29) and Daniel Alegria (Age 26) were arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo Police arrest two murder suspects
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Students test positive at LBJ High School
Students test positive at LBJ High School
City council meeting reveals NDA sent to health authority
City council meeting reveals NDA sent to health authority
A male in his 30′s was checked at the scene but refused to be sent to the hospital.
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Laredo intersection

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
Cousin of California shooting victim speaks
Cousin of California shooting victim speaks
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching ‘Purge’