Dr. Trevino addresses wearing masks to school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The CDC says that all students, teachers and staff should also wear a mask at school, regardless of their vaccination status.

In response to that, Dr. Trevino released a statement saying:

“I commend the CDC’s most recent mask guidelines for K-12 on what we have always known to be an effective and common sense defense against the transmission of COVID-19. Because children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, the absence of a mask requirement, will put children at greater risk of getting infected in our schools.”

Dr. Trevino went on to say that with this latest CDC guidance, school districts are in a better position to request a waiver from TEA in order to comply with new CDC student mask guidelines.

