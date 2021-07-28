Advertisement

Gov. Abbott orders National Guard to help make arrests on border

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is ordering National Guard members to start helping make arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The announcement Tuesday comes as the state begins filling a formerly empty prison with migrants accused of trespassing.

Abbott says the guard will “assist” troopers with arresting migrants on state charges but offered no details, making the extent of the new role unclear.

The move is part of a broader campaign by Abbott to toughen border enforcement as the number of crossings remain high.

