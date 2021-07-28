It feels like summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are walking on sunshine and it don’t feel good because it’s so hot!

On Wednesday we are going to continue to see nothing but heat and sun.

We will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees.

On Thursday, things will be about the same, we’ll see a high of 101 and 102 on Friday.

There are no chances of rain, so expect little to no cloud coverage from here on out.

Temperatures will only increase as we inch closer to the weekend, we are expecting a high of 103 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday.

By Tuesday expect a high of 105 with heat index as high as 110.

Overall, it feels like a regular summer week in Laredo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.