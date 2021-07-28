Advertisement

It feels like summer

Walking on sunshine
Walking on sunshine(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are walking on sunshine and it don’t feel good because it’s so hot!

On Wednesday we are going to continue to see nothing but heat and sun.

We will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees.

On Thursday, things will be about the same, we’ll see a high of 101 and 102 on Friday.

There are no chances of rain, so expect little to no cloud coverage from here on out.

Temperatures will only increase as we inch closer to the weekend, we are expecting a high of 103 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday.

By Tuesday expect a high of 105 with heat index as high as 110.

Overall, it feels like a regular summer week in Laredo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandra Salinas (Age 29) and Daniel Alegria (Age 26) were arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo Police arrest two murder suspects
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Students test positive at LBJ High School
Students test positive at LBJ High School
A male in his 30′s was checked at the scene but refused to be sent to the hospital.
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Laredo intersection
City council meeting reveals NDA sent to health authority
City council meeting reveals NDA sent to health authority

Latest News

Laredo native set to be honored by NASA
Laredo native set to be honored by NASA
NAME IN THE STARS
Dr. Trevino addresses wearing masks to school
Dr. Trevino addresses wearing masks to school
City council meeting reveals NDA sent to health authority