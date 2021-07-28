Advertisement

Lane closures reported on I-35 for sign work

Source: AP Newsroom
Source: AP Newsroom(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two lane closures are reported on I-35 on Wednesday evening.

The Interstate Highway 35 west frontage road (Santa Ursula Avenue) left lane is closed at Ugarte Street for sign work between the frontage road and the southbound I-35 main lanes.

The I-35 southbound right main lane is also closed to conduct sign work.

Please drive slowly and with caution.

