Lane closures reported on I-35 for sign work
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two lane closures are reported on I-35 on Wednesday evening.
The Interstate Highway 35 west frontage road (Santa Ursula Avenue) left lane is closed at Ugarte Street for sign work between the frontage road and the southbound I-35 main lanes.
The I-35 southbound right main lane is also closed to conduct sign work.
Please drive slowly and with caution.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.