Laredo cop arrested in off-duty incident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police have arrested an off-duty officer during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

26-year old Carlos Ibarra was taken into custody after LPD officers responded to a call where someone claimed a fight had taken place in a home at the 9800 block of McPherson Rd.

After investigating, officers say evidence showed a man allegedly strangled a woman in the residence.

Ibarra was found and arrested at a different location at around three this morning.

He has served as an officer for two years with LPD.

The department says Ibarra is currently on administrative re-assignment pending the result of an internal investigation.

