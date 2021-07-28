Advertisement

Laredo cop arrested in off-duty incident

Carlos Ibarra was charged with Assault Family Violence Impede Breath/Circulation F/3 and Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence C/A.(Laredo Police Department)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police have arrested an off-duty officer during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

26-year old Carlos Ibarra was taken into custody after LPD officers responded to a call where someone claimed a fight had taken place in a home at the 9800 block of McPherson Rd.

After investigating, officers say evidence showed a man allegedly strangled a woman in the residence.

Ibarra was found and arrested at a different location at around three this morning.

He has served as an officer for two years with LPD.

The department says Ibarra is currently on administrative re-assignment pending the result of an internal investigation.

