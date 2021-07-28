Laredo native set to be honored by NASA

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo will be a part of what’s expected to be the first successful exploration of space by NASA in more than 50 years.

The family of Arturo B. Campos is humbled that he will be able to take his place amongst the stars that shine in the night sky.

With the anticipation usually set aside for an upcoming graduate, the Campos family held their breath as they awaited for the announcement from the City of Laredo that Arturo B. Campos would finally be recognized for his achievements and contributions to space.

The native south Texan earned his honor after helping the Apollo 13 module land after it suffered malfunctions back in 1970.

“My brother was a hard working individual,” said Gloria Campos Rodriguez. “Even as a little boy, he was always busy. He was a paper boy. He worked for jitney jungle. He was an intern at the CP&L office, organization and a very religious individual.”

As crazy as it sounds, Arturo B. Campos will be flying into space to orbit the moon, even though he passed away years ago.

His name will be a part of history even though he died at 66 in 2004.

One of his most impressive accomplishments is that he did his best to recruit more Hispanic workers at the space program in Houston.

“He worked at all of the Apollo programs, and as a matter fact for the Apollo 13, a year previously,” said Diana Campos Guajardo. “He had written the whole thing, like an alternate in case anything happened.... We appreciate the city and council who are willing to bestow such an honor on him.”

In the end, he saw no limits.

He saw heaven as an open window.

“When he started to work for NASA, he got more and more involved, but he was interested in the heavens. He had a very curious mind.”

Campos transferred from Laredo Junior College before moving to UT Austin.

He was the oldest of five children.

The NASA mission, Artemis One, is scheduled for Monday, November 22nd.

