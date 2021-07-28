Advertisement

Laredoan Julio Cesar Ruiz talks big role in Suicide Squad

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our Justin Reyes sat down with one of D.C. Comics’ latest stars -- who happens to be a Laredo native.

Hailing from Martin High School and UTSA, Julio Cesar Ruiz highlighted the latest stop in his acting career: a role in one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters.

To explain how his hometown shaped his experiences, talents, and goals, Julio stepped away from the camera to share his story.

The Suicide Squad opens next Friday, August 6th in theaters and HBO Max.

The all-star cast includes Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, and is directed by the legendary James Gunn.

You can also catch Julio on the Digital News Desk with Ruben here.

