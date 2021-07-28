Advertisement

LISD kicks off annual leadership summit

LISD kicks off annual leadership summit
LISD kicks off annual leadership summit
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the next three days, LISD officials will be holding their annual leadership summit.

School principals, administrators, and department heads kicked off the first day at Nixon High School in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Among the items discussed were back-to-school procedures and safety protocols.

The summit also gave the chance to meet requirements and foster expectations.

“We are also completing required trainings by the Texas Education Agency,” said Veronica Castillon. “We’re talking everything about human resources procedures, to safety procedures, and also on our first day dr. Rios, our superintendent, discussed her goals and expectations for this new school year.”

Officials also mentioned that the summit is helping the district overcome challenges brought by the pandemic.

