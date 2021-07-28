Advertisement

Man injured after falling 30 feet to the ground

File photo: ambulance(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is in critical condition after falling over 30 feet to the ground.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Laredo Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Vidal Cantu Road for a reported fall.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30′s who had fallen 32 feet.

He was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital.

He is reported to be in critical condition.

