Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admit they don’t bathe regularly

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some of us may have stopped bathing during the pandemic, but it seems actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stopped bathing long before.

The married couple discussed hygiene on a podcast, and they say they only wash the vitals -- like faces and armpits -- everyday.

Kunis says she didn’t shower much as a child because she didn’t have hot water.

Now she and Kutcher are passing that to their two children.

Here’s their system -- if you see dirt, it’s time to bathe.

