Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admit they don’t bathe regularly
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some of us may have stopped bathing during the pandemic, but it seems actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stopped bathing long before.
The married couple discussed hygiene on a podcast, and they say they only wash the vitals -- like faces and armpits -- everyday.
Kunis says she didn’t shower much as a child because she didn’t have hot water.
Now she and Kutcher are passing that to their two children.
Here’s their system -- if you see dirt, it’s time to bathe.
