Advertisement

Survey: workers want work from home option

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new survey conducted for WP Engine finds nearly 40% of workers want an indefinite work from home option, but there is a gender and age divide on the question.

Men lead the way in satisfaction with remote work and online school, but more men believe their careers were stunted, compared to women.

A surprising number of millennials say they thrived while working from home.

But Gen Z, people aged 18-to-25, believe their long-term careers have been stunted.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandra Salinas (Age 29) and Daniel Alegria (Age 26) were arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo Police arrest two murder suspects
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Students test positive at LBJ High School
Students test positive at LBJ High School
City council meeting reveals NDA sent to health authority
City council meeting reveals NDA sent to health authority
A male in his 30′s was checked at the scene but refused to be sent to the hospital.
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Laredo intersection

Latest News

Wage growth
Wage growth offset by inflation
7-Eleven Summertime Slurpee
7-Eleven Summertime Slurpee lineup begins with three flavors
Falling home sales
Newly-built home sales fall
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo ditches its classic look