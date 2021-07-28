Survey: workers want work from home option

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new survey conducted for WP Engine finds nearly 40% of workers want an indefinite work from home option, but there is a gender and age divide on the question.

Men lead the way in satisfaction with remote work and online school, but more men believe their careers were stunted, compared to women.

A surprising number of millennials say they thrived while working from home.

But Gen Z, people aged 18-to-25, believe their long-term careers have been stunted.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.