Survey: workers want work from home option
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new survey conducted for WP Engine finds nearly 40% of workers want an indefinite work from home option, but there is a gender and age divide on the question.
Men lead the way in satisfaction with remote work and online school, but more men believe their careers were stunted, compared to women.
A surprising number of millennials say they thrived while working from home.
But Gen Z, people aged 18-to-25, believe their long-term careers have been stunted.
