TSTA asks Texas governor to allow schools to require masks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Could Governor Greg Abbott impose mask mandates for the state?

The Texas State Teachers Associations, or TSTA, is counting on it.

TSTA president sent a letter to Governor Abbott urging him to reconsider his decision.

The updated CDC guidelines recommends that vaccinated people wear masks indoors, especially students from grades K-12 wear who are just weeks away from the new school year.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to this on a social media post, saying: “The time for government mask mandates is over.”

However, TSTA is hoping he changes his mind.

With children younger than 12 not yet approved to get the vaccine, the Texas State Teachers Association has one request.

“We’re hoping to god for the safety of our students that the governor can reconsider and make it mandatory to wear masks in the classroom,” said Rene De La Vina, Laredo TSTA president. “The children, at least the children, at least that.”

Rene De La Vina represents many educators in Laredo. His request is part of a joint effort around the state.

“All the local presidents from TSTA from El Paso from Amarillo were all pushing together on this. We’re all lobbying on this together full time.”

De La Vina believes the state rules that are in place right now put both our community and the thousands of students going back to class at risk.

“Once this thing starts spreading, especially this delta variant, its going to spread like wildfire, students are going to get sick, especially employees and everyone else.”

Meanwhile, Abbott continues to say that every Texan has the right to choose if they will wear a mask or have their children wear masks.

TSTA says they won’t give up until this changes.

“If Governor Abbott doesn’t respond we’re going to be pushing until the end of the school year. We’re going to be hitting it hard.”

Texas lawmakers have signed a petition urging Governor Abbott to reconsider to mandate masks and allow schools to offer virtual classes.

Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says the absence of a mask requirement will put children at greater risk of getting infected in our schools.

Laredo ISD will be having vaccines available in their middle and high school schools from August 2nd to August 5th.

It will be for students 12 and older and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

