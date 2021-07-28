Advertisement

UISD board meeting will discuss health and safety precautions

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees will meet today to discuss back to school health and safety precautions as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

During the meeting, board members will also discuss several agenda items, one of which includes going over the 2021-2022 budget workshop, approval of the UISD appraisal calendar for the upcoming school year, and upcoming grant applications.

Board members will also discuss possible action regarding the approval of authorizing emergency paid sick leave for district employees.

The meeting will take place today at 6 p.m. at the Student Activity Complex.

