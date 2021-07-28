Wage growth offset by inflation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wages are up, but for most Americans, it’s like they’ve taken a pay cut.

Workers saw hourly pay jump in June at the fastest clip in more than a decade, according to data compiled by the Economic Policy Institute.

Yet those gains were erased by high levels of inflation.

So called “real wages”, which is a measure of income after accounting for the rise in cost of goods and services, fell by almost 2%, on average, last month compared to 2020.

