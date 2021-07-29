Bear caught on camera in Mines Road

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A witness on his way to work caught an unlikely sight on Wednesday afternoon.

A bear made his way along the street surrounded by U.S. Border Patrol trucks along Mines and Eagle Pass Road.

The above video is from a witness who shared the footage on social media.

The driver shared with KGNS that the bear was not hurt after agents guided him off the road and into a ranch.

