Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A witness on his way to work caught an unlikely sight on Wednesday afternoon.
A bear made his way along the street surrounded by U.S. Border Patrol trucks along Mines and Eagle Pass Road.
The above video is from a witness who shared the footage on social media.
The driver shared with KGNS that the bear was not hurt after agents guided him off the road and into a ranch.
