Advertisement

Death of national guardsman in Laredo under investigation

Death of national guardsman in Laredo under investigation
Death of national guardsman in Laredo under investigation(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The death of national guardsman is reported here in Laredo.

According to KSAT, 44-year-old specialist Michael Razvillas of Pipe Creek, Texas died in his hotel room of an unknown cause on July 13th.

According to officials with the Texas Military Department, he was in Laredo on a COVID-19 response mission.

The guardsman was a military intelligence systems maintainer in San Antonio.

He joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army.

The death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD releases statement on positive COVID-19 cases on campus
Christopher Meadows, 23 years old, has (2) Felony Arrest Warrants
Man wanted for traveling to California for THC products
Laredoan Suicide Squad
Laredoan Julio Cesar Ruiz talks big role in Suicide Squad

Latest News

Former mayor and Capitol police speaks on officer testimonies
Former mayor and Capitol police speaks on officer testimonies
Former mayor and Capitol police speaks on officer testimonies
Tax-Free Weekend
Tax-free weekend coming next week
Tax-Free Weekend
Tax-Free Weekend