Death of national guardsman in Laredo under investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The death of national guardsman is reported here in Laredo.

According to KSAT, 44-year-old specialist Michael Razvillas of Pipe Creek, Texas died in his hotel room of an unknown cause on July 13th.

According to officials with the Texas Military Department, he was in Laredo on a COVID-19 response mission.

The guardsman was a military intelligence systems maintainer in San Antonio.

He joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army.

The death remains under investigation.

