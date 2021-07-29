Former mayor and Capitol police speaks on officer testimonies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police officers who were injured in the January 6th attack on the Capitol shared their emotional testimonies about what they experienced that day.

In Laredo, some reactions are pouring in from a local former Capitol police officer.

Five people including a U.S. Capitol police officer died as a result of the assault, and as many as 140 officers were injured that day.

Former Mayor Raul Salinas knows firsthand what a Capitol police goes through. Years ago, he was one of them. He considers January 6th to be one of the darkest days for the nation.

“Never would I have thought that the Capitol would be attacked,” said Salinas. “And our democracy would be attacked. It was horrendous, awful.”

Raul Salinas is still in shock about the Capitol attack that happened earlier this year.

As Laredo’s former mayor, he began his career at our nation’s Capitol.

Back in the 70′s, he served as a Capitol police.

“It was very peaceful. People could come in and out. You didn’t have to identify yourself. It was more peaceful during that era.”

This week, four officers shared what they lived through January 6th as they tried to hold their ground to protect the Capitol.

Salinas has been keeping up with the emotional testimonies shared by the officers.

He believes the issue goes beyond party lines.

“We need to get to the bottom of it. This is not a Democratic or Republican issue. This is an issue that needs to be resolved. We can never allow this again. The U.S. Capitol represents freedom.”

Salinas believes in peaceful protest and demonstrations, but not in a violent matter.

He was devastated by videos of the attack.

“As a former officer, what really touched me was when the officer was crushed on the doorway to the U.S. Capitol. He was going to be crushed.”

While many Republicans have been critical of the committee that was chosen to continue to examine the cause of the riot, Salinas hopes the hearing result in the Capitol once again becoming a more secure and peaceful place.

More than 500 people already arrested have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot.

