Getting Hot, Hot, Hot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upper level disturbance is moving west across south Texas. Only a marginal amount of moisture is available to the system, and showers have been widely scattered, most numerous in the Lower Valley. The disturbance will move west into Mexico Thursday, taking most of the showers west with it. Although the atmosphere may be moist enough for scattered sea breeze showers near the coast during Thursday and Friday, we should remain dry. The trend will be for hotter and drier weather to expand southward from the Great Plains into our area during the weekend and beyond.

I will watch the radar through sunset just in case a shower manages to pop up. That said, I’m expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 60′s. Partly cloudy Thursday with a slim chance of a shower, most places will remain dry, high in the upper 90′s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Wednesday, highs around or a bit above 100.

