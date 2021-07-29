Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott is renewing the COVID-19 disaster declaration across the state with a new executive order.

In it, only allowing federal, state, and local law enforcement to transport migrants by ground stopped by Customs and Border Protection after having come into the country illegally.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is being ordered to stop and re-route or impound any vehicle being used to transport undocumented immigrants detained by CBP.

