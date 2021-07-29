Advertisement

“Jaws of life” used for two-car accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One person trapped inside a truck involved in an accident with a tractor trailer was rescued using the “Jaws of life” tool.

The accident happened around noon at the intersection of San Dario Ave. and Hilltop Rd.

The accident left a Toyota truck badly damaged with the driver’s door completely broken off.

There are reports that several people were taken to the hospital.

However, there’s no word on their condition.

Updates will happen as details become more available.

