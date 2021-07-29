Advertisement

Local hospitalization rate jumps up 50%

File photo: hospital
File photo: hospital(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo health authority updated Laredo’s COVID numbers on Wednesday evening.

He reported one more death, bringing the total up to 8.

There’s also about 443 active cases, of which 119 are below the age of 19, 264 cases between 20 and 49, and 60 cases above 50.

There’s also roughly 48 people in the hospital, of which 18 are in critical condition in the ICU.

Laredo has also now reached double digits in the hospitalization rate.

According to the Texas Department of State and Health Services website, Laredo jumped to 10.20%.

Laredo was at 6.65% a week ago today, a 50% increase.

According to the state, as of Tuesday, there was only one bed available in the ICU.

In response to this, Laredo’s health authority released the following statement, saying:

“As our infection metrics continue to trend in the wrong direction, we are pleading with the public to get vaccinated and continue to follow public health guidelines.

We are seeing too many preventable hospitalizations and deaths, that if continues, will eventually overwhelm our health systems.”

