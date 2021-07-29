Major accident reported on I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Encinal Police Department is reporting a major accident at the 65 mile marker along I-35.

Officials are saying injuries have been reported and multiple vehicles are involved.

As a result, all north and south bound lanes were shut down as of 9 o’clock.

They are saying people are to avoid the area and to use caution.

First responders were on the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

