Advertisement

Major accident reported on I-35

Source: AP Newsroom
Source: AP Newsroom(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Encinal Police Department is reporting a major accident at the 65 mile marker along I-35.

Officials are saying injuries have been reported and multiple vehicles are involved.

As a result, all north and south bound lanes were shut down as of 9 o’clock.

They are saying people are to avoid the area and to use caution.

First responders were on the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandra Salinas (Age 29) and Daniel Alegria (Age 26) were arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo Police arrest two murder suspects
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Students test positive at LBJ High School
Students test positive at LBJ High School
City council meeting reveals NDA sent to health authority
City council meeting reveals NDA sent to health authority
A male in his 30′s was checked at the scene but refused to be sent to the hospital.
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Laredo intersection

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Getting Hot, Hot, Hot
File photo
Diocese of Laredo requires masks for all church activities
Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Potential extension of chlorine conversion & water consultant hired