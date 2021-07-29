Man wanted for traveling to California for THC products

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police say an anonymous tip led them to discover that Christopher Meadows, 23, traveled to California to purchase THC and then ship the products to where he lived.

The case started back in late May with LPD’s Narcotics Unit who investigated the matter even further.

After narcotics officers obtained a search warrant, they seized a packet that was sent to Meadow’s address. There, they found THC in various forms being delivered from California.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who granted an arrest warrant for Meadows.

