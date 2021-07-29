Advertisement

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

The U.S. Navy charged a sailor with setting the worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in...
The U.S. Navy charged a sailor with setting the worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it’s charged a sailor with starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego.

The amphibious assault ship called the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.

The ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped.

The sailor was a member of the crew at the time.

