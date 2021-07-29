Only one ICU bed remains available in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s hospitalization rate continues to increase as each day passes.

According to the Texas Department of State and Health Services website on Thursday, Laredo is now at 11.51%. That’s up from Wednesday’s 10.20%.

The state’s website also reporting an increase in the number of COVID patients in the hospital, that number jumping from 45 to 48 on Thursday.

Also according to the state, the number of ICU hospital beds available in Laredo remains the same as Wednesday, with only one remaining.

