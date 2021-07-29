Produce company expanding local facility
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A produce company that imports fruits and vegetable from Mexico and distributes across the country is expanding their local facility.
Empacadora GAB has had it’s U.S. headquarters in Laredo along I-35 for three decades now, but will soon move to a brand new facility on seven acres off north Mines.
The expansion comes as produce imports grows in the Laredo port.
Empacadora will build an $11.4 million distribution facility, retain 13 jobs, and add 5 new full-time positions.
Monday night, city council agreed to enter into a proposed economic incentive agreement with the company.
The agreement will reduce the company’s taxes over a 5 year period.
