Tax-free weekend coming next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An annual tradition is bringing in the start of the new school year.

Starting next Friday, tax-free weekend will be taking place at participating Texas businesses and will run through Sunday, August 8th at midnight.

The tax-free purchases apply to most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks that are sold for less than $100.

Officials are encouraging parents to think local next weekend.

“Take the opportunity to go shopping at not only the big shops, but at local shops,” Digital Marketing Coordinator Reyna Arzate said. “We can buy not only for the small kids for the schools, but you can buy for all the family. You can buy jeans, you can buy a laptop, and you can buy something to go to the gym, among many other things.”

You can find more information and resources from the Texas Comptroller here.

You can also find more information about Mall Del Norte’s plans for tax-free weekend here.

