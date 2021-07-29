Advertisement

Tax-free weekend coming next week

Find a list of local plans and additional information from the Texas Comptroller here
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An annual tradition is bringing in the start of the new school year.

Starting next Friday, tax-free weekend will be taking place at participating Texas businesses and will run through Sunday, August 8th at midnight.

The tax-free purchases apply to most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks that are sold for less than $100.

Officials are encouraging parents to think local next weekend.

“Take the opportunity to go shopping at not only the big shops, but at local shops,” Digital Marketing Coordinator Reyna Arzate said. “We can buy not only for the small kids for the schools, but you can buy for all the family. You can buy jeans, you can buy a laptop, and you can buy something to go to the gym, among many other things.”

You can find more information and resources from the Texas Comptroller here.

You can also find more information about Mall Del Norte’s plans for tax-free weekend here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Christopher Meadows, 23 years old, has (2) Felony Arrest Warrants
Man wanted for traveling to California for THC products
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD releases statement on positive COVID-19 cases on campus
Laredoan Suicide Squad
Laredoan Julio Cesar Ruiz talks big role in Suicide Squad

Latest News

Tax-Free Weekend
Tax-Free Weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
Three men charged with conspiracy to buy $500k of weapons
File photo: hospital
Only one ICU bed remains available in Laredo
Hilltop Ax
“Jaws of life” used for two-car accident