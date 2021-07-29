Texas police bust possible human smuggling ring

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Houston police are investigating after 19 people were found inside a one-bedroom apartment in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to reports of a possible human smuggling operation at an apartment complex around noon.

When officers arrived, they found 19 men and women, including an unaccompanied minor between the ages of 13 and 16 years old, living inside the one-bedroom apartment.

Officers said the apartment was unfurnished and the people inside were living in “deplorable conditions.”

“Nineteen people in a very small one bedroom apartment. Horrible conditions inside. No furniture at all. Including one unaccompanied minor,” Michael Skillern of the Houston Police Department said.

According to police, the apartment had only been rented for two weeks before it was reported.

No arrests have been made.

Homeland Security Investigations is working with the Houston Police Department to investigate the possible human smuggling operation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.