Three men charged with conspiracy to buy $500k of weapons

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three men are charged with conspiracy to buy half a million dollars of weapons for a cartel.

Luis Ramos was just one of the three men behind the alleged conspiracy. He was charged this week.

Also charged in the case was Manuel Perez Ortiz and Arturo Mata Junior.

Court documents state the three men were asked to buy machine guns, grenades, rifles, and rocket propelled launchers for a cartel in Mexico.

According to the indictment, the plan was for the weapons to be purchased in the United States and then smuggled into Mexico.

The case is set to be back in court in August.

