Advertisement

Three men charged with conspiracy to buy $500k of weapons

Source: AP Newsroom
Source: AP Newsroom(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three men are charged with conspiracy to buy half a million dollars of weapons for a cartel.

Luis Ramos was just one of the three men behind the alleged conspiracy. He was charged this week.

Also charged in the case was Manuel Perez Ortiz and Arturo Mata Junior.

Court documents state the three men were asked to buy machine guns, grenades, rifles, and rocket propelled launchers for a cartel in Mexico.

According to the indictment, the plan was for the weapons to be purchased in the United States and then smuggled into Mexico.

The case is set to be back in court in August.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Christopher Meadows, 23 years old, has (2) Felony Arrest Warrants
Man wanted for traveling to California for THC products
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD releases statement on positive COVID-19 cases on campus
Laredoan Suicide Squad
Laredoan Julio Cesar Ruiz talks big role in Suicide Squad

Latest News

File photo: hospital
Only one ICU bed remains available in Laredo
Hilltop Ax
“Jaws of life” used for two-car accident
Hilltop Ax
Hilltop Ax
TX Human Smuggling
Texas police bust possible human smuggling ring