UISD releases statement on positive COVID-19 cases on campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A UISD official has confirmed 4 Alexander band members, 4 LBJ band members, and 3 United students were COVID positive.

According to a parent who called KGNS, they also claim that United South’s band program may also have COVID cases.

After contract tracing, all students who didn’t have direct contact with positive cases were allowed to return.

In a statement provided to KGNS, a UISD Communications official told us, “Recently, several students within United ISD’s Band Programs have tested positive for Covid-19, according to their Campus Administrators. Band rehearsals have been temporarily canceled, and the affected areas have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Campuses are still adhering to CDC guidelines as well as TEA/UIL and UISD safety protocols. If a student or staff member comes into close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual at school/work or outside of school/work, he or she does not need to be quarantined if fully* vaccinated. These individuals are asked to monitor health and advise administration/supervisor if Covid -19 symptoms appear. Should symptoms appear, it is recommended that they get tested with a Covid-19 PCR assessment.”

Laredo’s Health Authority spoke on the outbreak here.

