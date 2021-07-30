Delegation from San Mateo Atenco, Mexico visits Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Art can inspire the mind and brighten the soul.

It can also bring people together, and that’s what happened on Thursday when a group of guests from a sister city came to the gateway city for a visit.

“We’ve had an opportunity to sign an agreement with Laredo and San Mateo Atenco, Estado de Mexico, in the past and this is a continuation of all the efforts that have been to create a point of state here in Laredo to bring products from the state of Mexico,” said Aileen Ramos, from the Laredo Conventions and Visitors Bureau. “Especially to San Mateo Atenco to our community and to make this their launch pad to the rest of the U.S. as the number one inland port this is really important for us.”

“It’s important because we see the need from that community in particular,” said Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez. “They came and asked us for help.”

Julio Cesar Serrano Gonzalez, mayor of San Mateo Atenco arrived with other dignitaries to emphasize the urgency of the agreement signed between our communities.

With direct flights from Mexico City underway, it gives people from that area a first hand opportunity to visit us and be more visible here in the gateway city.

“There are certain things we can give them, certain things meant to help them,” said Gutierrez. “services, including help when it comes to certain services they need to provide. That included the fire truck we donated to them last year.”

“We have different sister cities all over,” said Ramos. “Laredo has different sister cities. This has been a great example of the sister city agreements where we have been able to follow up on different projects. We have other projects with sister cities including our neighbors, our next door neighbors, Nuevo Laredo.”

San Mateo Atenco is just west of Mexico City, and despite the distance, it was named a sister city to Laredo in 2017 at the 2017 Laredo International Sister Cities Festival. Now that an establishment is here in place by the bridge, they’re expected to celebrate their culture and provide items from the area, year round.

Even though there has not been an opening date announced, preparations are underway to get the business open as soon as possible.

“This is an example- this is not a one time thing,” said Ramos. “This is an example of what we can achieve through our sister city agreements. How can we both benefit from these agreements. Both the communities is in Mexico and central and south America and other parts of the world through these types of commitments.”

The same happened back in May when a delegation for Laredo had an opportunity to visit San Mateo Atenco when the process started.

