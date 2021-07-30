DPS Trooper employs tire deflation device to stop runaway truck

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At around 8 a.m. this morning, a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a truck on I-35 mile marker 23.

However, the car failed to stop and a pursuit ensued between law enforcement and the Ford F-150.

The trooper deployed a tire deflation device at the 9 mile marker that successfully deflated the front left tire.

The truck then lost control and hit a concrete barrier at the 7 mile marker.

Along with a DPS Aircraft and Laredo Border Patrol, the driver and 10 migrants were caught.

After investigating, the car was confirmed to be stolen out of San Antonio.

The case remains under investigation.

