Dunkin’ Donuts celebrating National Avocado Day with special treat

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tomorrow, July 31, is National Avocado Day and there might be a special way to celebrate.

Although avocado and Dunkin’ Donuts don’t seem like a perfect pair, our Barbara Campos will tell you different.

An avocado toast that consists of freshly-squeezed lemon, a hint of sea salt, and some bagel seasoning... well you have to see our reactions for yourself.

To make the news even sweeter, for today only, Dunkin’ Donuts app holders will earn 4x the points for their orders.

Find your coffee fix, avocado toast order, and more at Dunkin’ for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Laredo Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 7718 McPherson Rd from 4:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

