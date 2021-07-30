Family of three escapes fire that damages home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Farragut for a structure fire.

When they got there, Laredo Firefighters found a single story home in flames.

A family of three was reportedly affected by this tragedy, but nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

