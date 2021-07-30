Advertisement

Family of three escapes fire that damages home

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Farragut for a structure fire.

When they got there, Laredo Firefighters found a single story home in flames.

A family of three was reportedly affected by this tragedy, but nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD releases statement on positive COVID-19 cases on campus
Christopher Meadows, 23 years old, has (2) Felony Arrest Warrants
Man wanted for allegedly mailing THC products
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Hilltop Ax
“Jaws of life” used for two-car accident

Latest News

BP Sex Offender Arrest
Laredo Border Patrol arrest gang member in group of undocumented individuals
BP Sex Offender Arrest
BP Sex Offender Arrest
Laredo Border Patrol provides aid to 13 lost individuals in the past week
Lost People BP
Lost People BP
Texas State Boxing Championships coming to Sames Auto Arena