Governor Abbott updates executive order to keep Texas open

File photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
File photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott is doubling down on his efforts to keep Texas open in the face of this pandemic.

He issued a new executive order on Thursday that essentially strips the power from local governments to put policies in place that would help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Under that order, they cannot use an emergency as a means of getting people vaccinated.

Also, proof of vaccination cannot be made a requirement by entities that get public funds.

Local officials are also not allowed to reduce business capacity. This applies even if hospitalizations pass 15% of total capacity for seven consecutive days.

School districts and other government entities are forbidden from requiring face masks.

Governor Abbott issued a statement about the executive order, saying Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19, and that they have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities.

