Health authority expresses concern over governor’s order

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a new executive order on Thursday that essentially strips the power from local governments to put policies in place that would help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

That order is bringing concern on a local level as well, particularly the Laredo health authority.

He’s worried on how this will apply to migrants in need of critical care.

Doctor Victor Trevino is worried about how Governor Abbott’s new order will be applied to ambulances transporting COVID patients in need of critical care elsewhere.

“Regardless of how you feel about the migrant issue, we do get migrant children who do get sick and show up in the hospitals and sometimes they have to be transported out of town because we don’t have a pediatric intensive care unit.”

According to Trevino, typically children develop pneumonia from the virus and adds that cases can get serious in a matter of hours.

The youngest COVID positive migrant they have seen is an 11 month old.

With neither Laredo hospital having a pediatric intensive care unit with specially trained nurses and equipment used to care for critically ill children, transporting them to a hospital out of town is necessary to save their life.

The doctor has reached out to Senator Judith Zaffarini for assistance in contacting the governor’s office for further clarification on whether the order applies to ambulances.

“Hopefully we’ll get that settled soon because this is a situation that we can have at any moment and will be faced with that situation and that’s an immediate thing that has to be solved, we cannot wait a long time for policies to happen.”

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz agrees with the governor’s actions, saying it’s a good step in combating the increase in stash houses and migrants in the area, but also shares the doctor’s concern.

“I do feel we need to create exceptions like emergency situations if a migrant is injured or ends of in the hospital and needs to be transported somewhere else, it’s a medical condition and we need to exercise all humanity efforts in that end,” said Mayor Pete Saenz.

So far, there is no word yet on whether Senator Zaffirini has received a response from the governor’s office about the clarification.

In the meantime, the doctor says local medical personnel will do what they can if they receive a COVID positive migrant child.

Currently there is a pause on the transportation of migrants to our area.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.