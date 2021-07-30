Laredo Animal Protective Society’s (LAPS) ‘Rally Up’ fundraiser hopes to provide relief and save lives

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several businesses and organizations have been feeling the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year -- including one that helps animals.

For years, the Laredo Animal Protective Society has been a safe-haven for several lost or unwanted pets but recently it has hit a bit of a ruff patch.

Laredo’s only non-kill shelter is always willing to assist our four-legged friends, but now, they are asking for the community’s help.

“We are a nonprofit organization which means we run on donations from the community in order to continue doing our work,” Cynthia Gutierrez, a volunteer with LAPS, said. “We get them all their vaccines, we get them taken to a vet, they get surgery, spay and neutered, microchipped, de-wormed so it does rack up a lot of costs each animal that we put up for adoption.”

Since the pandemic hit last year, LAPS has not stopped taking in animals; however, it has not been able to hold its regularly scheduled fundraisers -- which causes a financial strain on the organization.

“Due to COVID, we haven’t had our big fundraisers. In 2020, we had none of our big fundraisers and this year we’re already halfway through, and we still haven’t had a chance to do big fundraisers,” Cynthia said.

But during this time of need, the non-profit is thinking outside the box by setting up a virtual fundraiser. People will be able to donate money and in return enter the chance to win gift cards.

Cynthia explains, “It’s called ‘Rally Up’ which is the platform where you would go ahead and donate. It’s a summer drawing, so people can donate from the comfort of their own homes to the program, and they have a chance to win a prize.”

It’s a small token of appreciation for an organization that goes above and beyond for our furry friends.

”We do treat dogs for different diseases, sometimes they come in when they are sick. We have a dog right now that needs insulin, that he’s diabetic. We have another dog that has heartworms so he needs medication and the heart worm treatment is between $300 to $7,000. So even if somebody wants to leave a $5 donation it makes a huge difference to do the work that we do.”

The organization has a goal of $50,000, which it is hoping to achieve by August 31st.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society is also accepting specific pet food and cleaning supplies.

LAPS Wish List (LAPS)

LAPS QR Code (LAPS)

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.