Laredo Border Patrol arrest gang member in group of undocumented individuals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member 20 miles west of Freer, Texas.

On Tuesday, agents assigned to the Freer station arrested a group of 15 undocumented individuals inside a ranch west of Freer.

One undocumented individual was identified as Danilo Diaz-Neris -- a 41-year-old El Salvador national.

Record checks revealed that Diaz-Neris had an extensive criminal history and identified as a MS-13 gang member.

